Entrepreneur Elon Musk Rolls Out A Hot New Product

For $500, you can have your own flamethrower. About 20,000 people ordered one, and the supply sold out in days.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Entrepreneur Elon Musk is rolling out a hot new product. For $500, you can have your own flame thrower. Twenty-thousand people ordered one of these. They sold out in days. It might sound dangerous, but thankfully, the order form has terms and conditions that would make Dr. Seuss proud - I will not use this in a house. I will not point this at my spouse. I will not use this in an unsafe way. The best use is creme brulee. What could go wrong here? It's MORNING EDITION.

