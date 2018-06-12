Plane Stops For Alligator Crossing At Orlando Airport

According to one passenger, the pilot came on and said, "Believe it or not there is a gator on the runway and we are waiting for it to cross." Eventually it did and the flight took off.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I know you've been there - when you're on a flight, but it is taking forever to get off the ground, and you are taxiing, and you are so close. But wait; you're not moving anymore. Why? Well, at the Orlando Airport the other day, it was because of an alligator. According to one passenger, the pilot came on the speaker and said, believe it or not, there's a gator on the runway, and we are waiting for it to cross. Eventually, the gator did, making its way to a pond, and the flight took off. It's MORNING EDITION.

