Was The Singapore Summit Just A Stunt For TV Cameras? Rachel Martin talks to Frank Aum, a former senior Pentagon adviser on North Korea, about the next steps following President Trump's summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Was The Singapore Summit Just A Stunt For TV Cameras? Was The Singapore Summit Just A Stunt For TV Cameras? Was The Singapore Summit Just A Stunt For TV Cameras? Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Frank Aum, a former senior Pentagon adviser on North Korea, about the next steps following President Trump's summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor