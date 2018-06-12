Washington Capitals Fans Fill The Streets With Red To Celebrate Stanley Cup Win

After a dramatic Stanley Cup win last Thursday, Washington D.C. hockey fans are filling their streets with red and white for their victory parade.

And how those long-suffering fans have waited for this celebration. As NPR has reported, the Capitals' championship is Washington's first in one of the country's big four professional sports leagues since its NFL team won the Super Bowl in 1992. Thursday also marked the 40th anniversary of Washington's only NBA title.

They're showing up in commemorative Capitals t-shirts with commemorative SmartTrip cards, flags and, of course, Stanley Cup replicas.

Here are some early scenes.