President Trump's Press Conference On North Korea Summit, Annotated President Trump spoke to reporters after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday. NPR reporters have annotated the transcript of the press conference.
President Trump speaks during a news conference Tuesday after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

President Trump speaks during a news conference Tuesday after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

President Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday in Singapore. The two signed a joint statement committing to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

After the summit, Trump spoke to reporters about the meeting and took questions. Following is a transcript of the press conference, provided by the White House, annotated by NPR reporters.

(Click here if annotation doesn't appear below.)

Loading...

