Across Asia, Governments React To Meeting Between U.S. And North Korea Governments across Asia and beyond are welcoming the first-ever summit between US and North Korean leaders as a step towards peace and nuclear disarmament. But there are differences of opinion on exactly what the statement signed by the two leaders means, and about what comes next.

