Daring Raccoon Is Safe After Climbing Atop A St. Paul Skyscraper

MPR Raccoon got its nickname from Minnesota Public Radio, which reported Tuesday as the raccoon climbed more than 20 stories up an office building — terrifying fans on social media.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with this update - MPR Raccoon is safe this morning. This is a raccoon who got its nickname from Minnesota Public Radio. They were reporting as the raccoon climbed more than 20 stories up an office building, terrifying fans on social media. Director James Gunn, whose film "Guardians Of The Galaxy" starred a raccoon-like character, offered a reward for MPR Raccoon's rescue. MPR Raccoon has been rescued now and reportedly got a delicious meal of soft cat food. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.