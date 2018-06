Why It's Been Years Since A Va. Republican Won Statewide Office. Virginia held primaries Tuesday, and Republicans had 3 hard-line choices for their nominee to oppose Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine. Steve Inskeep talks to ex-GOP Rep. Tom Davis about the party's direction.

Why It's Been Years Since A Va. Republican Won Statewide Office. Why It's Been Years Since A Va. Republican Won Statewide Office. Why It's Been Years Since A Va. Republican Won Statewide Office. Audio will be available later today. Virginia held primaries Tuesday, and Republicans had 3 hard-line choices for their nominee to oppose Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine. Steve Inskeep talks to ex-GOP Rep. Tom Davis about the party's direction. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor