Americans Watched Live As Trump Shook Kim's Hand. North Korean's Didn't

A BBC employee who monitors North Korean media says state TV delayed its coverage of the summit. Only later did North Koreans receive the news, carefully filtered.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Americans watched live as their president shook hands with North Korea's leader. But North Koreans did not. A BBC employee who monitors North Korean media says state TV delayed coverage as the president spoke and played a U.S. video promoting North Korea's future without nuclear weapons. North Korea showed counterprogramming, an opera about miners dancing in mining hats. Only later did North Koreans receive the news, carefully filtered. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.