U.S., Mexico And Canada Win Bid To Host 2026 World Cup

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in North America, with a united bid from the U.S., Mexico and Canada winning the right to host the huge event, soccer's world governing body said on Wednesday.

The united bid was selected over a competing bid from Morocco, in a vote among some 203 FIFA members that was held in Moscow on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, hosted by Russia. The tally was 134 votes for the united bid and 65 votes for Morocco.

"Thank you so, so very much for this incredible honor," Carlos Cordeiro, president of the U.S. soccer federation said after the vote was taken. "Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege."