Raccoon Is Rescued Atop Building In Minnesota, After Capturing Fans Worldwide

For hours, its life was like a highlight reel of daring stunts and escapes – but now, a raccoon that mesmerized people by climbing a tall building in St. Paul, Minn., has reportedly been trapped and is safe.

"In our office we are just glad he is safe. We were all worried about him," says Sheila Donnelly-Coyne, an attorney whose firm, Paige Donnelly, is on the 23rd floor of the UBS building.

The raccoon was spotted more than 20 stories above street level, in a downtown escapade that our colleagues at Minnesota Public Radio tracked closely – it was, after all, just across the street from them, giving them front-row seats as the animal avoided death and capture with equal aplomb.

Dubbed the #mprraccoon on Twitter, many watched breathlessly as the raccoon scampered, scaled, and explored its unlikely high-rise habitat. Minnesota Public Radio News reporter Tim Nelson says that a law firm on the top floor of the building passed along the news that the raccoon had been trapped, citing management of the UBS building.

Before it became an online sensation, the #mprraccoon was likely looking for food in a lower skyway, Nelson reported. He said the animal had been stranded on the building for at least two days.