Weekly Wrap: "It Is Written."

Sam Sanders esta bailando with Pop Culture Happy Hour host Linda Holmes and NPR Politics Podcast host and congressional correspondent Scott Detrow. Catch up on the week's news: the World Cup, Trump administration immigration policy, and diversity in film criticism. After that, a call to an inpatient psychiatric ward social worker in New York, a game of 'Who Said That,' and the best things that happened to our listeners all week.