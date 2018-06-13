Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "It Is Written."

Sam esta bailando with Pop Culture Happy Hour host Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) and NPR Politics Podcast host and congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow). Catch up on the week's news: the World Cup, Trump administration immigration policy, and diversity in film criticism. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
Listen · 49:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/619547117/620536779" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Sam Sanders esta bailando with Pop Culture Happy Hour host Linda Holmes and NPR Politics Podcast host and congressional correspondent Scott Detrow. Catch up on the week's news: the World Cup, Trump administration immigration policy, and diversity in film criticism. After that, a call to an inpatient psychiatric ward social worker in New York, a game of 'Who Said That,' and the best things that happened to our listeners all week.

Positivo by J Balvin and Michael Brun is the official song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In this photo, Ramin Rezaeian of Iran battles with Amine Harit of Morocco during the Russia group B match on June 15, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Stanley Chou/Getty Images hide caption

