Latest Sports Bar Trend Involves Hurling Hatchets At Walls National Latest Sports Bar Trend Involves Hurling Hatchets At Walls If you've grown tired of bowling, playing pool or throwing darts, how about throwing an axe? A number of indoor facilities, including taverns, are starting to offer the activity. But some observers question the wisdom of letting amateurs hurl axes — especially when alcohol might be involved.