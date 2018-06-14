Accessibility links
First Listen: Dawes, 'Passwords' Dawes returns once again to its greatest specialty: smooth and ingratiating California folk-rock that never bothers to hide its big, beating, bleeding heart.
NPR logo

First Listen: Dawes, 'Passwords'

First Listen: Dawes, 'Passwords'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

Review

First Listen: Dawes, 'Passwords'

First Listen: Dawes, 'Passwords'

Enlarge this image

Dawes' Passwords comes out June 22. Matt Jacoby/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Matt Jacoby/Courtesy of the artist

Dawes' Passwords comes out June 22.

Matt Jacoby/Courtesy of the artist

On the surface, Dawes' songs are bright, approachable, outward-facing throwbacks to the best in classic countrified rock, from Buffalo Springfield to The Band. Its songs often register as comfort food; as the stuff of festival stages in the summertime or barroom blowouts that can barely be contained by closing time. But singer Taylor Goldsmith also uses Dawes as a canvas for serious, sometimes enormously ambitious ruminations on the meaning of life and the myriad ways human beings find love, hope and meaning.

Dawes' Password hide caption

toggle caption

Goldsmith clearly loves to cast around for unifying principles, from the one that gave Dawes' last album its title (We're All Gonna Die) to the one at the core of 2011's "A Little Bit of Everything," in which the singer revels in the sheer breadth of available experiences. On Dawes' sixth album, Passwords, Goldsmith goes big again: In the grandiose "Crack the Case," he identifies empathy and communication as the best pathways to addressing the world's ills, while the closing track's title doubles as a thoroughly Dawesian mission statement: "Time Flies Either Way." Even the name Passwords reflects an idea about the way songs can unlock secrets we keep from ourselves, granting us revelations into our own lives.

"Time Flies Either Way" also points to some of the sonic shifts evident on Passwords, as Dawes balances its rowdier material with brushes of piano and soft saxophones. That song wouldn't have sounded that out of place on an early-vintage Bruce Hornsby record, while "Feed the Fire" grooves and snaps with busy bits of poppy soul that'd make Daryl Hall proud. Still, throughout Passwords and the band's career writ large, Dawes always returns to its greatest specialty: smooth and ingratiating California folk-rock that never bothers to hide its big, beating, bleeding heart.

Dawes' Password hide caption

toggle caption

First Listen: Dawes, 'Passwords'

01Living in the Future

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Living in the Future
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Stay Down

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Stay Down
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Crack the Case

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Crack the Case
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Feed the Fire

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Feed the Fire
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05My Greatest Innovation

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    My Greatest Innovation
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Telescope

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Telescope
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07I Can't Love

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    I Can't Love
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Mistakes We Should Have Made (feat. Lucius)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Mistakes We Should Have Made (feat. Lucius)
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Never Gonna Say Goodbye

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Never Gonna Say Goodbye
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Time Flies Either Way

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Time Flies Either Way
    Album
    Passwords
    Artist
    Dawes
    Label
    HUB Records
    Released
    2018

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Passwords
Album
Passwords
Artist
Dawes
Label
HUB Records
Released
2018

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety