New York's Attorney General Sues The Trump Foundation

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood is suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its board of directors over what she calls "extensive and persistent violations of federal law," her office announced Thursday.

The directors of the foundation named in the suit are President Trump and three of his children: Donald J. Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

The suit alleges "unlawful political coordination" with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, "self-dealing" that benefits Trump's businesses and other violations of the law. Underwood's suit seeks to dissolve the Trump Foundation and collect nearly $3 million in penalties.

Trump quickly replied on Twitter: "The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won't settle this case!"

"Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years. Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle," he added.