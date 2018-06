A Look At How North Korea's Economy Works At the summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, Trump indicated U.S. economic sanctions on the country would remain in place. Retired CIA officer William Brown tells NPR's Ari Shapiro that an end to sanctions is necessary, but insufficient on its own for North Korea to meet its economic potential.

A Look At How North Korea's Economy Works Asia A Look At How North Korea's Economy Works A Look At How North Korea's Economy Works Audio will be available later today. At the summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, Trump indicated U.S. economic sanctions on the country would remain in place. Retired CIA officer William Brown tells NPR's Ari Shapiro that an end to sanctions is necessary, but insufficient on its own for North Korea to meet its economic potential. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor