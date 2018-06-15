Accessibility links
Janine Shepherd: How Can We Redefine Ourselves After A Tragedy? Janine "the machine" Shepherd was a cross-country skier bound for Olympic greatness, when an accident left her paralyzed. She describes her struggle to redefine her identity beyond being an athlete.
Janine Shepherd: How Can We Redefine Ourselves After A Tragedy?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Person You Become.

About Janine Shepherd's TED Talk

About Janine Shepherd

Janine Shepherd is a public speaker and author of several books including Defiant: A Memoir.

Shepherd had been an aspiring Olympic cross-country skier. She was nearly killed when she was hit by a truck during a training bike ride. Paralyzed and immobile for six months, she was given a grim picture for recovery.

Not only did she teach herself to walk again — she learned to fly — becoming an aerobatics pilot.

