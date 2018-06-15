Janine Shepherd: How Can We Redefine Ourselves After A Tragedy?
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Person You Become.
About Janine Shepherd's TED Talk
Janine "the machine" Shepherd was a cross-country skier bound for Olympic greatness, when an accident left her paralyzed. She describes her struggle to redefine her identity beyond being an athlete.
About Janine Shepherd
Janine Shepherd is a public speaker and author of several books including Defiant: A Memoir.
Shepherd had been an aspiring Olympic cross-country skier. She was nearly killed when she was hit by a truck during a training bike ride. Paralyzed and immobile for six months, she was given a grim picture for recovery.
Not only did she teach herself to walk again — she learned to fly — becoming an aerobatics pilot.