For Kaustav Dey, fashion can embolden us to express our unique identities. He describes how the clothes we wear can give us freedom to choose how we want to look and how we want to live.
Kaustav Dey: How Can Fashion Shape Identity?

Listen · 9:56
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Person You Become.

About Kaustav Dey's TED Talk

For Kaustav Dey, fashion can embolden us to express our unique identities. He describes how the clothes we wear can give us freedom to choose how we want to look and how we want to live.

About Kaustav Dey

Kaustav Dey is the head of marketing for Tommy Hilfiger & Calvin Klein India. He's interested in the role of fashion as a form of protest, in his own life and in the fashion industry.

Dey earned a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Madras University in Chennai. He also holds an MBA in marketing and communications from MICA in Ahmedabad, India.

