Don't Cha Wish Your Music Parody Game Was Hot Like This? Jonathan Coulton parodies some of Rolling Stone music critic Rob Sheffield's favorite summer songs in a game about summer annoyances. Don't forget your SPF.
NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.

Heard on Ask Me Another
Rolling Stone writer Rob Sheffield lends his musical expertise to Jonathan Coulton's parody game about summer songs on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Jonathan Coulton parodies some of Rolling Stone music critic Rob Sheffield's favorite summer songs in a game about summer annoyances. Don't forget your SPF.

Heard on Ed Helms: Tag Me In.

