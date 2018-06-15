Meet The Expert: Rob Sheffield

Rob Sheffield, longtime Rolling Stone music critic and author, tackles some hardcore music trivia and chats about his newest book, Dreaming the Beatles. The book, which came out this spring, is an exploration of the beloved band through the ears of today's listeners.

"It's crazy the Beatles are still the most popular group in the world," says Sheffield. "There's nothing else anywhere in our culture that's like this." Later, Ophira tries to stump Sheffield with some extra-tough music questions.

