Opposition Mounts Challenge To Erdogan In Turkey Turkey's president called elections to try to solidify his power — and he does dominate the campaign — but others are mounting a significant challenge.

Opposition Mounts Challenge To Erdogan In Turkey World Opposition Mounts Challenge To Erdogan In Turkey Opposition Mounts Challenge To Erdogan In Turkey Audio will be available later today. Turkey's president called elections to try to solidify his power — and he does dominate the campaign — but others are mounting a significant challenge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor