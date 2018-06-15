Trump Talks About Inspector General's Report, Tariffs

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

This morning, President Trump walked out of the White House and over to the area where all the reporters and camera crews are always staked out. And he went live on Fox News, where he then held forth on a variety of topics, including on North Korea. The president expressed admiration for North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, saying, quote, "he speaks and his people sit to attention. I want my people to do the same," end quote.

The president also weighed in on the report by the inspector general at the Department of Justice about James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The report says James Comey displayed no political bias, but it did say his actions in the investigation were, quote, "extraordinary and insubordinate." Here's President Trump's reaction this morning on Fox.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FOX AND FRIENDS")

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think Comey was the ringleader of this whole, you know, den of thieves.

MARTIN: NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley joins us now. Hi, Scott.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Good morning, Rachel.

MARTIN: How does this continued berating of James Comey fit into the Trump administration's broader strategy confronting the Mueller investigation? Is there a connection?

HORSLEY: Well, I think so. Discrediting James Comey, and more broadly, discrediting the FBI has been a tactic that the president has used to try to sow doubt about whatever conclusion the special counsel, Robert Mueller, might reach. And there are certainly pieces of evidence in the inspector general's report about the conduct of Comey and others at the FBI that will lend support to that argument from the president. As you say, though, the bottom line of the inspector general's report is that the decisions that were made by Comey during the investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails were not politically motivated.

MARTIN: The president also during this interview defended new tariffs that his administration is putting on $50 billion worth of Chinese-made products. We've got a clip of that. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FOX AND FRIENDS")

TRUMP: The trade war was started many years ago by them and the United States lost.

STEVE DOOCY: So you're saying we're on the losing end of it?

TRUMP: Well, no. There is no trade war. They've taken so much.

MARTIN: Is what we're seeing today - the implementation of these tariffs - is this an escalation?

HORSLEY: It is. These tariffs have been in the works since March, when the president first began this process in retaliation for what the administration considers to be unfair trading practices by China. And there's broad agreement in the American business community that China has stolen intellectual property, has forced American companies to share their technological secrets as a price of doing business in China. There was hope, though, in some factions of the administration - and certainly hope in factions of the business community - that an out-and-out trade war with China might be avoided.

And as recently as two weeks ago, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was in Beijing trying to broker a compromise. Remember, while this is nominally in response to these unfair trading practices, part of what the president is really concerned about is the U.S. trade deficit with China, which he usually describes only in terms of the merchandise deficit. He tends to discount the role of services, where the U.S. has a trade surplus.

But there was some hope that maybe China would just up its purchases of U.S. goods and that the tariffs might be avoided. That hasn't happened. Now the president has pulled the trigger on these tariffs, again, some $50 billion in Chinese imports.

MARTIN: Do we know exactly what products they're targeting?

HORSLEY: Yeah, it's more than a thousand different product categories, industries such as aerospace, robotics, industrial machinery. The administration tried to steer clear of the categories that would be most painful for U.S. consumers. So, for example, there's not a tariff attached on Chinese apparel or consumer products like television sets. But the ripple effects of this presumably will find their way into the consumer marketplace. And, of course, China has immediately promised to retaliate, and that's going to be hard on a lot of U.S. exporters.

MARTIN: Do we know how, I mean, what that retaliation is going to look like?

HORSLEY: Yeah. I mean, China's had a couple of months to figure this out. And they have drawn up their own list of products that they will be attaching tariffs to. You know, soybeans is a biggie. Last year, China bought something like $14 billion worth of American soybeans. Something like one in every third row of soybeans grown in the upper Midwest is exported to China. This tariff will make those - this Chinese tariff will make those uncompetitive. And China has already begun shifting that business to places like Brazil. So this is going to be hard for a lot of farmers, many of whom, of course, were very supportive of President Trump.

MARTIN: NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley for us this morning. Thanks so much, Scott.

HORSLEY: Good to be with you, Rachel.

