Trump Says IG Report On FBI Clinton Probe Exonerates Him

President Trump, in a freewheeling impromptu news conference in front of the White House Friday morning, said the Justice Department inspector general's report looking into the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server "totally exonerates me."

Trump asserted, "I did nothing wrong. There was no collusion, there was no obstruction, and the IG report yesterday went a long way to show that." Trump continued, "I think the Mueller investigation has been totally discredited."

The inspector general's report did not look into Trump's campaign activities, and is completely separate from the independent counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump said fired FBI director James Comey "lied a tremendous amount," and said the IG's report showed "bias against me and tens of millions of my followers," citing a text message by FBI agent Peter Strzok to an FBI lawyer, saying Trump won't become president because "We'll stop it."

Trump said Strozk "should have been fired a long time ago."

