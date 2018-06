Tensions Rise Between U.S. And China Over Trade Actions Trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalated rapidly Friday after President Trump unveiled tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods and China moved swiftly with retaliation.

Tensions Rise Between U.S. And China Over Trade Actions