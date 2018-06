Canadians Angered Over Trade And President Trump's Comments On Prime Minister Trudeau Canadians are reeling after President Trump and his advisers launched a new war of words against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canadians fear the damage a full-blown trade war with the U.S. could do to their economy, but say Trudeau shouldn't back down.

Canadians Angered Over Trade And President Trump's Comments On Prime Minister Trudeau World Canadians Angered Over Trade And President Trump's Comments On Prime Minister Trudeau Canadians Angered Over Trade And President Trump's Comments On Prime Minister Trudeau Audio will be available later today. Canadians are reeling after President Trump and his advisers launched a new war of words against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canadians fear the damage a full-blown trade war with the U.S. could do to their economy, but say Trudeau shouldn't back down. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor