Accessibility links
Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Louie Anderson On The Song 'Louie Louie' Comedian and actor Louie Anderson won an Emmy for his performance on the FX show Baskets. His new book is titled Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too.
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Louie Anderson On The Song 'Louie Louie'

Listen · 9:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/620204850/621071002" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Louie Anderson On The Song 'Louie Louie'

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Louie Anderson On The Song 'Louie Louie'

Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Louie Anderson On The Song 'Louie Louie'

Listen · 9:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/620204850/621071002" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Louie Anderson poses in the press room during the 68th Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles.
Enlarge this image
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Louie Anderson poses in the press room during the 68th Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson won an Emmy for his performance on the FX show Baskets, in which he plays Christine Baskets, mother of struggling clown Chip Baskets. Anderson's new book is titled Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too.

We've invited Anderson to play a game called "Louie, meet 'Louie Louie." Three questions for the Emmy award winner about the song "Louie, Louie," an unlikely hit written by Richard Berry in the 1950s and made famous by The Kingsmen in the 1960s.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!