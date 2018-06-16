Fresh Air Weekend: Paul Schrader And Ethan Hawke On 'First Reformed'; Michael Chabon

Enlarge this image toggle caption Photo courtesy of A24 Photo courtesy of A24

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Paul Schrader And Ethan Hawke Test Their Faith In 'First Reformed': Ethan Hawke's performance is purposefully understated in the film written and directed by Paul Schrader. At 47, Hawke has "a number of lessons in his face that he doesn't have to act," Schrader says.

'Incredibles 2' Zips Seamlessly Between Domestic Comedy And Death-Defying Action: The sequel to the 2004 animated hit continues the superheroic adventures of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and their three gifted children. Critic Justin Chang calls the film "gorgeous" and "touching."

Novelist Michael Chabon: 'My Family And Kids Have Been My Gang': The Pulitzer Prize-winning author writes about his relationship with his father, as well as his own experiences as the parent of four, in Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Paul Schrader And Ethan Hawke Test Their Faith In 'First Reformed'

'Incredibles 2' Zips Seamlessly Between Domestic Comedy And Death-Defying Action

Novelist Michael Chabon: 'My Family And Kids Have Been My Gang'