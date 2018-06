An Asylum-Seeker Talks About Fleeing Domestic Violence NPR's Scott Simon talks with Sinthia. Originally from Honduras, her husband became abusive and violent. She fled with her 5-year-old son and now lives in Texas. She's currently seeking asylum.

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Sinthia. Originally from Honduras, her husband became abusive and violent. She fled with her 5-year-old son and now lives in Texas. She's currently seeking asylum.