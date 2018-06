Looking At U.S. Trade With China President Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. China says it will retaliate. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Dan Ikenson of the libertarian Cato Institute for his reaction.

Looking At U.S. Trade With China Economy Looking At U.S. Trade With China Looking At U.S. Trade With China Audio will be available later today. President Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. China says it will retaliate. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Dan Ikenson of the libertarian Cato Institute for his reaction. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor