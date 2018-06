Finding Justice For Rape In Kenya Cases of child rape are usually adjudicated by family elders in eastern Kenya. But, with the help of activists, one family is trying to end the practice and force these cases into the judicial system.

Finding Justice For Rape In Kenya

Cases of child rape are usually adjudicated by family elders in eastern Kenya. But, with the help of activists, one family is trying to end the practice and force these cases into the judicial system.