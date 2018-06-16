Prediction

Our panelists predict what's next for the #MPRRaccoon.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is next for that crazy now famous raccoon - Roxanne Roberts?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Eager to cash in on her newfound fame, the raccoon wants to replace Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Hari Kondabolu?

HARI KONDABOLU: She's going to be the new host of "Morning Edition."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount Jr.?

ROY BLOUNT JR: They're going to revive that old series, "Davy Crockett."

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: They haven't cast Davy, yet, but she will, of course, co-star as his hat.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: If that happens, we're really going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks to Roxanne Roberts, Hari Kondabolu, Roy Blount Jr. Thanks to all of your for listening. I am Peter Segal. We'll see you next week from Tanglewood.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.