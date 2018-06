Barbershop: Border Separations This week has seen outrage over children being separated from parents at the border, and confusion over congressional immigration proposals. To help sort through all of it, Michel Martin speaks with former INS commissioner Doris Meissner; Annaluisa Padilla, President at the American Immigration Lawyers Association; and Julian Aguilar, immigration reporter Texas Tribune.

Barbershop: Border Separations National Barbershop: Border Separations