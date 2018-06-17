Sunday Puzzle: Capital Cities

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a world capital. I'm going to give you two words. Change the last letter of each word to a new letter so the result, reading left to right, names the capital.

Ex. CARD CAP —> Caracas

1. BET JINX

2. BUDS PESO

3. NAB ROBE

4. PRO TORIC

5. KINK HASP

6. TEN RAS

7. DAMP SCUM

8. KHAN TOUR

Last week's challenge: The object of this two-week challenge, presented on June 3 and 10, was to pitch a program proposal to one of the TV networks, either broadcast or cable, in which the show's title differs by just one letter from an existing show's title, past or present. I asked for a summary of the show in 15 words or less. Entries were judged on their sense, at least remote plausibility, humor, and overall effect.

We got 1,332 entries, averaging two to three program pitches each, or several thousand pitches altogether. I read them all.

Some of my favorite titles, needing little or no explanation:

• Perks And Recreation

• The O.C.D. Couple

• Father Knots Best

• Star Trek: The Next Veneration

• Big Brothel

• The Mary Tyler Moose Show

• Beverly Sills 90210

• Mayberry B.F.D.

• The Punsters

• The Incredible Hunk

• The Incredible Hula

• Little Souse on the Prairie

• Let's Make a Meal

• Saturday Night Jive

• Lust in Space

• Big Bong Theory

• Get Kmart

• PR

• The Greatest American Herb

• Who Waits to Be a Millionaire?

• America's Next Top Mohel

• As the World Burns

• Hawaii Five-K [race]

Challenge winner: Chosen because of its originality, surprising letter substitution, naturalness of its description, and humor: Gail White

• I Remember MOMA

Each episode focuses on a past exhibit or artist at the Museum of Modern Art

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, a writer for The Simpsons, who's a frequent contributor here. Think of a familiar hyphenated 7-letter word. The first 4 letters name a prominent American company, and the last 4 letters name a different prominent American company. What word is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, June 21 at 3 p.m. ET.