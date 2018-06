A Photojournalist At The Border NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Getty Images photographer John Moore, whose photo of a toddler crying at the Texas border went viral this week.

A Photojournalist At The Border National A Photojournalist At The Border A Photojournalist At The Border Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Getty Images photographer John Moore, whose photo of a toddler crying at the Texas border went viral this week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor