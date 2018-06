Virtual Advisers Help Out With College Admissions Nearly 1 in 4 high-achieving, low-income students apply to college completely on their own. A nonprofit aims to help them by connecting them to remote advisers.

Virtual Advisers Help Out With College Admissions Education Virtual Advisers Help Out With College Admissions Virtual Advisers Help Out With College Admissions Audio will be available later today. Nearly 1 in 4 high-achieving, low-income students apply to college completely on their own. A nonprofit aims to help them by connecting them to remote advisers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor