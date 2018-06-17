1 Suspect Dead, 20 Injured After Shooting At Art Event In New Jersey

Twenty people were injured and one suspect is dead after a shooting at an all-night art event in Trenton, N.J.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Sunday at a news conference that 16 of those who were injured sustained gunshot wounds, and four people were in critical condition, including a 13-year-old boy.

Gunfire broke out just before 3 a.m. Sunday at the city's Art All Night festival that was advertised as featuring more than 1,500 pieces of art. At least two suspects have been identified. One is in police custody and the other, a 33-year-old man, is dead.

According to authorities, the individuals who opened fire on the crowd were attending the event at the historic Roebling Wire Works building, and multiple weapons were recovered from the venue.

Angelo Nicolo, a Trenton resident, told 6ABC TV that he and his brother heard gunfire and then saw crowds running down the street, including at least one person who Nicolo says had a gunshot wound in the leg.

"I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg; they bandaged him up and whisked him away before the ambulance came here. It was pretty gnarly," he said.

An estimated 1,000 people were in the building at the time of the shooting. Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson said in past years the event has drawn in 10,000 people over the 24-hour period. The event, scheduled to last from 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday, will not reopen.