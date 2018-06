NYC Mayor On Diversity Problems With City's Elite Public High Schools Steve Inskeep talks to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio about his proposal to change how students are admitted to the city's specialized high schools.

NYC Mayor On Diversity Problems With City's Elite Public High Schools NYC Mayor On Diversity Problems With City's Elite Public High Schools NYC Mayor On Diversity Problems With City's Elite Public High Schools Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio about his proposal to change how students are admitted to the city's specialized high schools. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor