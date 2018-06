Backlash Grows Against Trump Policy Of Separating Families At The Border Children are being taken from parents who have crossed illegally into the U.S. Republicans introduced a bill that would end the practice, but it would require Democrats to agree to fund a border wall.

Backlash Grows Against Trump Policy Of Separating Families At The Border Latin America Backlash Grows Against Trump Policy Of Separating Families At The Border Backlash Grows Against Trump Policy Of Separating Families At The Border Audio will be available later today. Children are being taken from parents who have crossed illegally into the U.S. Republicans introduced a bill that would end the practice, but it would require Democrats to agree to fund a border wall. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor