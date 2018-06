Colombians Elect Right-Wing Populist Duque As President Ivan Duque won the presidency of Colombia Sunday. The conservative campaigned against the peace process with the leftist FARC movement. Duque defeated former guerrilla fighter Gustavo Petro.

