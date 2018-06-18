Accessibility links
Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 'Everything Is Love' Shakes Up Summer Music A season full of high-profile hip-hop releases just got hotter. NPR Music's Ann Powers and Rodney Carmichael break down the surprise release of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's collaborative album.
Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered
Jay-Z and Beyoncé shook up the music world with past weekend with a surprise release of their first collaborative album Everything Is Love. Christopher Polk/Getty Images hide caption

Jay-Z and Beyoncé shook up the music world with past weekend with a surprise release of their first collaborative album Everything Is Love.

A summer already full of high-profile hip-hop releases just got hotter. NPR Music's Ann Powers and Rodney Carmichael break down the surprise release of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's joint album, Everything Is Love, and explore how it sounds both on its own and compared to the competition.

