Outcry Continues Over Parents Being Separated From Their Children At Border Backlash is growing against the Trump administration's policies that separate children from parents arrested crossing the border. The administration has set up a tent city for unaccompanied minors outside the town of Tornillo, Texas. Members of Congress led a march in protest Sunday.

