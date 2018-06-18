Trump Threatens Tariffs On $200 Billion Of Chinese Goods

Enlarge this image toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

In the latest move in a nascent trade war, President Trump announced Monday evening that he was asking U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to suggest $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on which the U.S. could impose a 10 percent tariff.

The move comes just three days after the president detailed an initial $50 billion in imports that would be taxed an additional 25 percent, which he said was punishment for the theft of intellectual property from U.S. companies, as well as the trade gap between the two countries.

Later on Friday, China announced its own tariffs on American goods, including a wide range of seafood and agricultural products, many cars and trucks, petrochemicals and an array of medical equipment.

Business Trade Tensions And Threat Of Tariffs Has Led To Lots Of Uncertainty Trade Tensions And Threat Of Tariffs Has Led To Lots Of Uncertainty Listen · 3:51 3:51

Business Tensions Rise Between U.S. And China Over Trade Actions Tensions Rise Between U.S. And China Over Trade Actions Listen · 4:06 4:06

"China doesn't want a trade war," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Friday in a statement. "However, confronted by such short-sighted act that hurts both US itself and others, China has no choice but to fight back forcefully."

In a statement issued by the White House press office on Monday, Trump said, "I have an excellent relationship with President Xi, and we will continue working together on many issues. But the United States will no longer be taken advantage of on trade by China and other countries in the world."

Trump threatened to continue the economic escalation, saying that if China retaliates against the second round of tariffs more would be imposed.

In a speech to the Detroit Economic Club on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of "an unprecedented level of larceny," NPR's Michelle Kelemen reports.

"Chinese leaders over these past few weeks have been claiming openness and globalization. But it's a joke," Pompeo said. "Let's be clear: It's the most predatory economic government that operates against the rest of the world today."

In a separate issue Monday evening, Senate Republicans pushed back against the Trump administration's lifting of sanctions on Chinese telecom firm ZTE, reinstating the penalties as part a defense bill. That measure isn't expected to make it through the House of Representatives, however.