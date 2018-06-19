WATCH LIVE: Justice Department Inspector General Testifies Before 2 House Panels

Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector general, returns to Capitol Hill on Tuesday — taking questions from lawmakers about the report his office released last week.

The nearly 600-page report is a comprehensive look at the Justice Department's handling of its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server in 2016. It provided ample political ammunition to senators on both sides of the aisle, when Horowitz testified Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Since the report's release, Republicans have argued it shows the deep level of bias against President Trump in the FBI and Justice Department. The inspector general uncovered politically charged messages sent by FBI special agent Peter Strzok and then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, and others, which indicated a clear disdain for then-candidate Trump.

Democrats, however, point to the IG's findings that no decisions made by the Justice Department while investigating Clinton's private email server "were affected by bias or other improper considerations."

President Trump claims the report "totally exonerates" him in the Justice Department's ongoing Russia investigation into possible coordination between Trump's campaign and Moscow during the 2016 election. But the report focused only on the Clinton email investigation, and Horowitz told the senators Monday that his office "did not look into collusion questions" as part of its probe.

Horowitz testifies by himself Tuesday before a joint hearing of the House Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee.