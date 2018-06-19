Swiss Soccer Fans Have Difficulty Getting To The World Cup

The AFP news service reports one car load was following a GPS and had no idea they were passing through a war zone in eastern Ukraine. Other Swiss fans booked a hotel in the wrong city.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some Swiss soccer fans have been having trouble getting to the World Cup. The AFP news agency reports one carload was just following their GPS. They had no idea they were passing through a war zone in Eastern Ukraine. Other Swiss fans trying to get to the same match in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, booked a hotel in the wrong Russian city - a place 800 miles away called Rustov Veliky. Fans of this program - no reason to double-check - you have arrived at MORNING EDITION.

