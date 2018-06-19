Accessibility links
Journalist Warns Cyber Attacks Present A 'Perfect Weapon' Against Global Order New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger says U.S. officials worry that foreign powers have planted malware that could knock out critical infrastructure, including electric power.
NPR logo

Journalist Warns Cyber Attacks Present A 'Perfect Weapon' Against Global Order

Listen · 37:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/621338178/621480405" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Journalist Warns Cyber Attacks Present A 'Perfect Weapon' Against Global Order

National Security

Journalist Warns Cyber Attacks Present A 'Perfect Weapon' Against Global Order

Journalist Warns Cyber Attacks Present A 'Perfect Weapon' Against Global Order

Listen · 37:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/621338178/621480405" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger says U.S. officials worry that foreign powers have planted malware that could knock out critical infrastructure, including electric power.

The Perfect Weapon

War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age

by David E. Sanger

Hardcover, 357 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
The Perfect Weapon
Subtitle
War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age
Author
David E. Sanger

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?