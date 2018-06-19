Journalist Warns Cyber Attacks Present A 'Perfect Weapon' Against Global Order
New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger says U.S. officials worry that foreign powers have planted malware that could knock out critical infrastructure, including electric power.
The Perfect Weapon
War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age
