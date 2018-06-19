New Docu-Series Looks At College Football's Shadowy Economic And Legal System In college football, everybody thinks everyone cheats — everyone except their own team. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with SB Nation reporter Steven Godfrey about allegations of paid players at the University of Mississippi, a years-long NCAA investigation that followed and the shockwaves it sent through the NCAA.

