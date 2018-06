Detroit's Iconic Train Station Is Roaring Back People from all over Detroit and nearby suburbs turned out Tuesday for Ford Motor Company's celebration of its purchase of Michigan Central Station. Ford now plans to turn this symbol of the city's blight to a symbol of its rebirth.

Detroit's Iconic Train Station Is Roaring Back

People from all over Detroit and nearby suburbs turned out Tuesday for Ford Motor Company's celebration of its purchase of Michigan Central Station. Ford now plans to turn this symbol of the city's blight to a symbol of its rebirth.