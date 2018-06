World Cup Fans Clean Up After Themselves After their teams won surprising upsets, fans from Senegal and Japan each celebrated in the stadium and when the partying was over, they stuck around and cleaned up.

World Cup Fans Clean Up After Themselves Strange News World Cup Fans Clean Up After Themselves World Cup Fans Clean Up After Themselves Audio will be available later today. After their teams won surprising upsets, fans from Senegal and Japan each celebrated in the stadium and when the partying was over, they stuck around and cleaned up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor