A Public Defender On Immigration Cases And Separations NPR's David Greene talks with federal public defender Erik Hanshew of El Paso, Texas about the difficulties of representing immigrant clients who have been separated from their children.

A Public Defender On Immigration Cases And Separations Law A Public Defender On Immigration Cases And Separations A Public Defender On Immigration Cases And Separations Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks with federal public defender Erik Hanshew of El Paso, Texas about the difficulties of representing immigrant clients who have been separated from their children. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor